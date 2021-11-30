A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Waukesha West nabbed it to nudge past New Berlin West 67-61 on November 30 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

The Wolverines’ shooting jumped to a 61-59 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Waukesha West opened with a 31-30 advantage over New Berlin West through the first half.

