Appleton Xavier trucked Wind Point The Prairie on the road to a 70-59 victory in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 23 , Wind Point The Prairie squared up on Union Grove in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Appleton Xavier registered a 70-59 advantage at half over Wind Point The Prairie.

Appleton Xavier made the first move by forging a 36-35 margin over Wind Point The Prairie after the first half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.