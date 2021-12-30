The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Kenosha Bradford didn’t mind, dispatching Greenfield 63-60 on December 30 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 21, Kenosha Bradford faced off against Milwaukee Lutheran and Greenfield took on Wauwatosa West on December 18 at Wauwatosa West High School. For more, click here.

Kenosha Bradford’s shooting moved to a 63-60 lead over Greenfield at the intermission.

Kenosha Bradford darted in front of Greenfield 32-19 to begin the second half.

