Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran broke out to an early lead and topped Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran 6-2 at Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran on September 30 in Wisconsin boys high school soccer action.

Recently on September 23 , Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran squared up on Waupun Area in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran drew first blood by forging a 4-2 margin over Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran after the first half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.