Brookfield left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Milwaukee Messmer 68-31 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 25, Milwaukee Messmer faced off against St Francis and Brookfield took on University School of Milwaukee on January 26 at University School of Milwaukee High School. For a full recap, click here.

