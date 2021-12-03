Saddled up and ready to go, Howards Grove spurred past Manitowoc Lutheran 57-46 during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.

The Tigers’ shooting moved to a 57-46 lead over the Lancers at halftime.

The Lancers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 27-22 advantage over the Tigers as the first half ended.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.