MILWAUKEE, WI – On Monday, the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Milwaukee and Racine campuses received a transport from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) totaling 32 cats that were displaced due to the tornado in Kentucky. Area shelters there have been overwhelmed with record numbers of displaced pets, with more coming in daily.

All of the cats that have been sent to Wisconsin in this transport were previously in shelters at the time of the tornado. This was done in an effort to free up space and resources to help local families and their pets who are in need, including helping to reunite families with pets that may have been lost in the storm.

The new arrivals are being evaluated today by WHS veterinarians and behavioral department personnel, and some may be available for adoption as early as today. Others will take longer for clearance.

Five of the 32 cats which arrived from Kentucky on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, due to the tornado devastation. – Photo Credit: Wisconsin Humane Society

Make an Impact at the Wisconsin Humane Society

“We are so grateful to our generous community – your support makes it possible for us to respond at a moment’s notice when animals are in need,” said a spokesperson from WHS.

Want to get involved? There are three ways you can help with rescue efforts through the Wisconsin Humane Society.

1. Donate

Click here to help offset the costs for medical treatments, daily care and fostering expenses.

2. Foster

Becoming a foster parent allows staff to say yes when they receive calls for help during emergency situations such as the tornado in Kentucky. Click here to apply, for fostering information and to see animals currently needing a foster family.

3. Adopt

Adopting not only is beneficial for your newest furry family member but it also benefits the shelter by freeing up space for newly-displaced animals. Click here to apply, for adoption information and to animals ready for adoption.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.