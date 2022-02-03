Advertisements

Thursday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Salem Westosha Central passed in a 42-35 victory at Burlington’s expense during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 25, Burlington faced off against Lake Geneva Badger and Salem Westosha Central took on Kenosha Tremper on January 29 at Salem Westosha Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Falcons fought to a 42-35 halftime margin at the Demons’ expense.

The first half gave the Falcons a 22-17 lead over the Demons.

