Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran didn’t tinker around with Waupun Area. an 81-49 result offered a strong testament in the win column in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s offense roared to an 81-49 lead over Waupun Area at halftime.

The Chargers made the first move by forging a 43-27 margin over the Warriors after the first half.

