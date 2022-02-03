Advertisements

A sigh of relief filled the air in Slinger’s locker room after Thursday’s 51-48 win against Hartford in Wisconsin boys basketball on February 3.

There was no room for doubt as Slinger added to its advantage with a 5-2 margin in the closing period.

A half tie at 46-46 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The start wasn’t the problem for the Orioles, who began with a 25-23 edge over the Owls through the end of the first half.

In recent action on January 29, Slinger faced off against Kewaskum and Hartford took on Whitefish Bay on January 25 at Hartford High School. Click here for a recap

