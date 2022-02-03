Advertisements

Brillion took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Manitowoc Roncalli 59-33 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on February 3.

Brillion fought to a 59-33 half margin at Manitowoc Roncalli’s expense.

The first half gave the Lions a 29-13 lead over the Jets.

Recently on January 28 , Manitowoc Roncalli squared up on New Holstein in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.