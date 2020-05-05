Don’t miss out on this investment opportunity. Iconic building on Spring Street with restaurant currently as tenant. Well kept building with ample parking and outside seating area. Building has prominent exposure to passing traffic on Spring St. which sees traffic counts of approximately 14,000 vehicles per day. Current lease is good through August 2021. Current lease is $2,500 per month with a bump up each year of additional $250 per month.

Features Commercial/Industrial

Type of Commercial: Other Type of Industrial: Total Est Sq Ft: 1,473 Lot Size: Est Acreage: 0.43 Est Year Built: 1957 Taxes: $8,040 Tax Year: 2019 Location: Free Standing Road Frontage: Town/City Road Zoning: B2

