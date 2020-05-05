Now is not the time to lose local news.
You have depended on our work on COVID-19, investigative reporting, community news, and more. Now we need your help. Racine County Eye has an audience of over 80,000 people. We want to keep our news free for those who can’t pay. But for those of you who can, we need your help today.
We’ve lost about 75 percent of our revenue because it was tied to restaurants, retail, and events. So we need to raise about $10,000. To help us keep our focus on our readers, we ask that you become a subscriber.
Click here to subscribe.
Don’t miss out on this investment opportunity. Iconic building on Spring Street with restaurant currently as tenant. Well kept building with ample parking and outside seating area. Building has prominent exposure to passing traffic on Spring St. which sees traffic counts of approximately 14,000 vehicles per day. Current lease is good through August 2021. Current lease is $2,500 per month with a bump up each year of additional $250 per month.
Features Commercial/Industrial
|Type of Commercial: Other
|Type of Industrial:
|Total Est Sq Ft: 1,473
|Lot Size:
|Est Acreage: 0.43
|Est Year Built: 1957
|Taxes: $8,040
|Tax Year: 2019
|Location: Free Standing
|Road Frontage: Town/City Road
|Zoning: B2
For more information, contact:
Colette Broadway Mobile: (262) 939-2198 Work: (262) 637-9801 cbroadway@firstweber.com