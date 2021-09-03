Hartland Arrowhead stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 64-6 win over Waukesha North for a Wisconsin high school football victory on September 3.

Hartland Arrowhead’s might showed as it carried a 58-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Hartland Arrowhead’s offense roared to a 51-0 lead over Waukesha North at the intermission.

The Warhawks opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Northstars through the first quarter.

In recent action on August 20, Hartland Arrowhead faced off against Milwaukee Marquette University and Waukesha North took on Oak Creek on August 20 at Oak Creek High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.