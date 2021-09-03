Lake Geneva Badger fell behind fast, but not far enough as far as Waterford was concerned, and eventually pocketed a 42-25 win for a Wisconsin high school football victory on September 3.

The Badgers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-10 lead over the Wolverines.

The Wolverines came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at intermission over the Badgers.

The Wolverines started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over the Badgers at the end of the first quarter.

