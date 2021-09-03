No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Waukesha Catholic Memorial followed in overpowering New Berlin Eisenhower 53-0 in Wisconsin high school football on September 3.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the fourth quarter.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial’s control showed as it carried a 53-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial’s offense roared to a 39-0 lead over New Berlin Eisenhower at the intermission.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial moved in front of New Berlin Eisenhower 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

In recent action on August 20, Waukesha Catholic Memorial faced off against Brookfield Central and New Berlin Eisenhower took on Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran on August 20 at Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap

