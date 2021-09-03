Dominating defense was the calling card of Cedar Grove-Belgium on Friday as it blanked Manitowoc Lutheran 31-0 on September 3 in Wisconsin football.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the first and final quarters.

Cedar Grove-Belgium broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-0 lead over Manitowoc Lutheran.

Recently on August 20 , Manitowoc Lutheran squared up on Manitowoc Roncalli in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

