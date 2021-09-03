A sigh of relief filled the air in East Troy’s locker room after Friday’s 28-26 win against Edgerton during this Wisconsin football game.

There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.

The Crimson Tide came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Trojans 26-22.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Recently on August 20 , East Troy squared up on Beloit Turner in a football game .

