Greendale notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Grafton 31-14 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Greendale’s upper hand showed as it carried a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 21-7.

Greendale opened with a 21-7 advantage over Grafton through the first quarter.

Recently on August 20 , Grafton squared up on Milwaukee Lutheran in a football game .

