A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Sussex Hamilton nabbed it to nudge past Milwaukee Marquette University 37-34 on September 3 in Wisconsin football action.

The Hilltoppers fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Chargers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

The Chargers’ dominance showed as they carried a 37-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Chargers’ offense moved to a 21-14 lead over the Hilltoppers at halftime.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

