When the clock started ticking, so did Hartford, putting together a big early burst that keyed a 24-20 win against Slinger in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

The Orioles got the better of the final-quarter scoring 7-6 to finish the game in style.

The Orioles’ upper hand showed as they carried a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Hartford kept a 17-7 halftime margin at Slinger’s expense.

The Orioles opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Owls through the first quarter.

In recent action on August 20, Hartford faced off against Waukesha West and Slinger took on Menomonee Falls on August 20 at Slinger High School. Click here for a recap

