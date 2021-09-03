Franklin took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Kenosha Indian Trail high school and 49-7 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on September 3.

Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.

Franklin opened with a 49-7 advantage over Kenosha Indian Trail high school and through the first quarter.

In recent action on August 20, Kenosha Indian Trail High School and faced off against Madison La Follette and Franklin took on Appleton North on August 20 at Appleton North High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.