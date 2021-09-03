This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Kewaskum could edge Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 21-14 on September 3 in Wisconsin football.

Kewaskum’s train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Kewaskum drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran after the first quarter.

