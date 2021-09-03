Playing with a winning hand, Germantown trumped Menomonee Falls 30-14 at Menomonee Falls High on September 3 in Wisconsin football action.

Germantown darted to a 23-14 bulge over Menomonee Falls as the fourth quarter began.

Germantown kept a 20-14 intermission margin at Menomonee Falls’ expense.

Germantown jumped in front of Menomonee Falls 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

