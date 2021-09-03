Mukwonago’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Wales Kettle Moraine 40-16 in Wisconsin high school football on September 3.

In recent action on August 20, Mukwonago faced off against Sussex Hamilton and Wales Kettle Moraine took on Wilmot on August 20 at Wales Kettle Moraine High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Indians’ control showed as they carried a 26-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

Mukwonago’s offense jumped to a 24-10 lead over Wales Kettle Moraine at halftime.

Mukwonago drew first blood by forging a 14-10 margin over Wales Kettle Moraine after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.