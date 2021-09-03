Extra action was needed before Glendale Nicolet could slip past Cedarburg 21-20 at Glendale Nicolet High on September 3 in Wisconsin football action.

Glendale Nicolet avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the final period.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Knights and the Bulldogs locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 14-7.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cedarburg, who began with a 14-7 edge over Glendale Nicolet through the end of the first quarter.

