Waukesha West’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Oconomowoc 42-17 in Wisconsin high school football action on September 3.

In recent action on August 20, Oconomowoc faced off against Janesville Craig and Waukesha West took on Hartford on August 20 at Hartford High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Wolverines moved in front of the Raccoons 28-17 going into the fourth quarter.

Waukesha West’s offense moved to a 21-17 lead over Oconomowoc at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.