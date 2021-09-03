Oak Creek fought back from a slow start and rolled to a 44-19 win over Racine William Horlick in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on September 3.

In recent action on August 21, Racine William Horlick faced off against Milwaukee Morse-Marshall and Oak Creek took on Waukesha North on August 20 at Oak Creek High School. Click here for a recap

The Knights broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-19 lead over the Rebels.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 19-7 halftime score.

Racine William Horlick authored a promising start, taking advantage of Oak Creek 19-7 at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.