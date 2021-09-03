Manitowoc Lincoln jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 49-21 win over Sheboygan South in Wisconsin high school football on September 3.

Manitowoc Lincoln roared over Sheboygan South 42-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Ships registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over the Redwings.

The Ships darted in front of the Redwings 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Recently on August 20 , Sheboygan South squared up on Glendale Nicolet in a football game .

