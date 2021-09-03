It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Milwaukee St. Thomas More wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 19-15 over Somers Shoreland Lutheran in Wisconsin high school football on September 3.

Recently on August 20 , Milwaukee St Thomas More squared up on Kenosha Christian Life in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Milwaukee St. Thomas More and Somers Shoreland Lutheran were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.