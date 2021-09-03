Union Grove’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 47-14 win over Salem Westosha Central for a Wisconsin high school football victory on September 3.

The Broncos’ power showed as they carried a 27-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 13-7 halftime score.

The Broncos drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.

