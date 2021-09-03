Muskego’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Waukesha South 58-14 during this Wisconsin football game.

The third quarter gave the Warriors a 51-14 lead over the Blackshirts.

Muskego’s offense moved to a 28-14 lead over Waukesha South at halftime.

Muskego drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Waukesha South after the first quarter.

