Wauwatosa West showered the scoreboard with points to drown Milwaukee Pius XI 90-8 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

The Trojans’ determination showed as they carried a 72-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Wauwatosa West struck in front of Milwaukee Pius XI 40-0 to begin the second quarter.

Recently on August 20 , Wauwatosa West squared up on West De Pere in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.