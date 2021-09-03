Mequon Homestead offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling West Bend East with an all-around effort during this 35-9 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on September 3.

The third quarter gave Mequon Homestead a 21-9 lead over West Bend East.

The Highlanders’ offense moved to a 14-9 lead over the Suns at the intermission.

Mequon Homestead drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over West Bend East after the first quarter.

