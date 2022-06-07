The Make Your Mark Community Art Festival is back for the 3rd year in Uptown Racine. Join with family and friends on June 11 for a chance to participate in a community mural painting as well as a gardening project. The Art for Uptown initiative is working to promote local artists and creatives through a vendor market. The market will be on-site from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at The Branch at 1501 located at 1501 Washington Ave.

The Make Your Mark Community Art Festival will also feature a cash bar, coffee shop, food trucks, and additional art activities. There will be Art For Uptown Raffle Tickets for sale. Currently, you can receive a wingspan-length of tickets for just $10. Prizes are valued at a minimum of $50 and are generated from local businesses.

Looking to make your mark? This curated event is open to people of all ages and encourages anyone interested to attend. If you are a foodie, cocktail enthusiast, business owner, or perhaps someone looking to get in touch with your artistic side or simply connect with Uptown, come and take part in this free event.

“Public art has the opportunity to tell the community’s story, create a unique experience, increase foot traffic and tourism, and increase the appreciation for the arts and artists. Murals also add value to the cultural and aesthetic vitality of Uptown,” said Art For Uptown advocate Joanna Luebke.

Community projects: Make Your Mark

This annual community event aims to unite locals and create a conversation about what’s happening in Uptown. The event is made possible by The Branch at 1501, Rooted, Racine Revitalization Partners, Focus on Community and Racine Arts Council.

The community art project will give people the opportunity to be a part of creating an outdoor mural, located on Ann Street, that needs to be finished. Come to the event to find out how you can help as well as make your mark in the city.

Have some fun by throwing paint (make your mark on something, even another person!) in the splatter tent. Make sure to order your event t-shirt and wear it on the day of the festival. Children’s sizes are also available. Purchase a canvas and head into the splatter tent. Engage in a fun project by painting with brushes, paint cannons, or paint bombs. Be prepared to gain some extra color on your clothing, though. This is definitely a hands-on, hands-in expereince.

These items are available by pre-sale only. If you purchase before June 11, you will receive a bonus of 10 free raffle tickets. All money raised will go to pay for paint and supplies for the Art for Uptown Murals.

Make more of a mess by getting your hands dirty and helping with the community planting project. No experience is required. Rooted employees will be on-site to assist you with gardening.

“Uptown is quickly becoming the arts, business and cultural destination; we feel the love and support from everyone pouring in,” shared the organizer.

Things To Do

That’s not all that Racine has to offer. See the following links for more Racine County culture and fun.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a rich culture section with arts & entertainment, food, shopping and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.