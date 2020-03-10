There’s something about a tidy home. Walking into a space that’s free of clutter, free of mess or dirt, and smelling fresh—it’s something that many homeowners try to do. But there’s also that thing called living that tends to get in the way of a consistently clean space. Though there’s nothing wrong with a little mess every now and then, it’ll make your downtime at home that much more refreshing if you’re laidback in a tidy space. Below, you’ll find our favorite ways to keep the house clean and organized throughout the week. Feel free to live your life yet still live in a clean home—check it out!

Start with Small Tasks

One of our biggest tips asks you to start small. People’s homes tend to get dirtier throughout the week for a few reasons—they’re busy, they’re tired, or they just don’t feel the urge. All those reasons are valid and limit our home from becoming our ideal tidy space. To help, you have to start with small tasks. These smaller cleaning moments are great for the busy-bee, or for the constantly tired person. Some examples of small cleaning tasks are making the bed every day, hanging the towel up when you’re finished using it, and putting dishes in the dishwasher right away. Small steps lead to big results!

Spend 10 Minutes Daily Cleaning

Similarly, once you’re used to completing those small tasks every now and then, you can work up to spending 10 minutes daily to clean. It’s one of the best ways to keep the house clean and organized, and these ten minutes are whenever you have time—right before bed, right when you wake up, or on your lunch break. The truth is, 10 minutes goes a long way when you set your mind to getting the place cleaned. Once you stick with this for a while, these ten minutes will be spent organizing rather than cleaning.

Rid Clutter Constantly

As we mentioned briefly, one of the biggest reasons your home feels messy right when you walk in is because the clutter is overpowering your home’s space. No matter how much you clean, if your space is full of clutter, then it won’t seem clean. Take the step and get rid of clutter, consistently and constantly. That clutter is taking up too much space, and someone else will likely benefit from those items way more than you. Gather up old clothes, home goods, and other clutter pieces, and schedule a donation pick up. Your home will be more organized, and you’ll help those in need as well!

Make Sure Every Item Has a Place

Once you’ve gotten rid of clutter, it will be that much easier for you to find a space for every item in the home. People have a habit of holding onto clutter and then not actually having a place to store it. Once you get rid of it, you’ll notice that there’s a lot more room in the home than you anticipated. Soon, you’ll find space for those items you didn’t think you could house.

Remember, there’s power in organization, and that often starts with small steps in the right direction!