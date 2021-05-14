Though we often associate winter with many of our household problems, summer has its own set of hazards. This is because, like the cold, extreme heat and sun can also create certain types of damage and leave you footing the bill. So, you need to know what to expect to ensure that your home stays a well-oiled machine throughout the season. These are some common home issues that develop in the summer months. We’ll go over what you can do to stop them before they start.

Ineffective Interior Cooling

Despite the fact that air conditioning units can run in the heat, they may break down if they’re under too much stress. Once this happens, they will not only blow out uncooled air but, in some cases, cease functioning entirely. As such, you must hire professionals to inspect and maintain your unit before the weather has a chance to heat up. In doing so, you can ensure that your system is ready for the rigors ahead and that you’ll have a comfortable home for as long as you need.

Loose or Cracked Siding

Summer also tends to cause damage to your home’s exterior siding. This is due to the harsh rays beating on it and the humidity in the air, which can spur rot or mold growth. Fortunately, there are several ways to make your siding last longer and protect it from the elements. Some of your options include calling for regular inspections, keeping it clean, and using the most protective paint products on it.

Yard Dryness

Another common home issue that develops in the summer is the severe dehydration of your yard and its landscaping. Your skin isn’t the only thing that can burn under the sun’s intense light; your grass and garden are also subject to severe droughts. Plants on an afflicted property will often shrivel up and turn a yellowish or brown color, making them unsightly. Therefore, you need to keep your lawn watered and well kept.

Insect Infiltration

The summer season often brings about a spike in local pest populations as well. This, in turn, increases the rate at which they gain entry to your home. Infestations are never fun to deal with, but there’s a lot that you can do early on that’ll help keep them at bay. Sealing any cracks in your foundation, caring for your siding, and repairing window damages will limit the number of entrances that pests can use to enter your house. Consequently, your home’s risk of becoming infested will diminish drastically.