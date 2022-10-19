Managing a fleet requires you to spend a lot of time planning for different stages of the fleet, and often, these tasks are performed simultaneously. Whether it’s maintaining vehicles, acquiring new ones, or creating a maintenance schedule, good planning will help you prioritize your needs and those of the company. When considering your strategies, it’s important to go over a few key priorities. These can help you simplify operations significantly.

Right tools

The right tools can help you be successful by improving efficiency, safety, and security. Fleet management software can help you with everything from reporting to deliveries to tracking. But another tool that isn’t as widely used is a network video recorder camera system. These systems can help you gain better visibility into daily operations. It’s easy to learn more about what you should look for in NVR camera systems, including footage access, cloud storage and advanced video management systems.

Collaboration among departments

For operations to run smoothly, you’ll need to ensure your department is working with other company departments. You’ll need to be able to work with marketing, finance, human resources, and other departments to make business decisions, as these decisions affect everyone. Collaborating can ensure you have funds for replacement and maintenance as needed. When planning, you should incorporate guidelines for frequent collaboration. This will ensure key stakeholders in the fleet department have the power to make the decisions they need to.

Fleet replacement schedule

You likely have a plan for retirement, and if you will or will not start a family, so planning within your career should be a priority as well. It’s a good idea to plan ahead of time when you will replace each vehicle. Outline the plan and adjust it whenever you add a new vehicle to your fleet. You’ll want to balance the costs of repairing a vehicle versus purchasing a new one that does not need as much maintenance.

Many fleets replaced the vehicle after a few years, but rising prices have caused many managers to rethink these policies. You may hold onto older vehicles longer if they are still relatively serviceable. Your budget and overall needs will determine your vehicle replacement policies. Having a plan in place will ensure you have the money you need to either replace or repair a vehicle to keep your fleet running smoothly.

Strong energy strategy

Many organizations have adopted eco-friendly strategies due to a desire to help the environment and save money on fuel expenses. It’s important to include guidelines on how to make the fleet more efficient, including longer-term goals for reducing overall emissions. You might include options such as more electric vehicles or incentives for drivers to reduce inefficient behaviors like idling.

Some organizations are even looking for ways to reduce the amount of driving employees need to do. They may allow an employee to work from home so they do not need to drive a company car. Of course, not every business can reduce driving. If you deliver services or products, you may still need a large fleet. Still, it is possible to reduce driving by planning out more efficient routes.

