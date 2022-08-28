Racine police are asking for the public’s help apprehending the suspects responsible for injuring four people over the weekend in three separate shooting incidents.

First shooting

Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, police responded to the emergency room at Ascension Hospital for a report of an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. That individual was shot in the 4300 block of Washington Avenue.

Second shooting

At 2:32 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the 300 block of Main Street for numerous reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they discovered two men and one woman suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds after an altercation inside a bar spilled outside. The victims were transported to the hospital.

Third shooting

While officers were handling this incident, they heard additional gunfire and requested assistance from the Mount Pleasant Police Department who found a shooting scene at 9th and Wisconsin. Police did not locate any victims associated with this location.

Information sought

Racine police do not have anyone in custody for either incident, and both situations remain under investigation.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.



Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330,

or through the Crime Stoppers app.

