RACINE – Two toddlers and two adults were injured after a car — driven by a suspected drunk driver — struck them Tuesday afternoon in the 3900 block of Erie Street.

Flight for Life transported one of the children to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The driver swerved onto the sidewalk and struck the group, including a one-year-old, two-year-old, according to a press release by the Racine Police Department.

“The one-year-old child was transported to Froedtert Hospital due to injuries sustained. The 48-year-old driver was arrested on alcohol-related charges,” the press release reads.

The investigation is ongoing.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.