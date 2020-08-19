Resurfacing a driveway or parking lot is a large expense that is, fortunately, avoidable. To extend the life of your asphalt pavement, be proactive and do some preventative maintenance. Routine maintenance will keep the pavement looking good and in good condition. Without the proper care, it will deteriorate, start cracking, and break apart. Using these asphalt maintenance tips will extend the life of your parking lot or driveway for a few years. You can do it yourself with a few tools or hire professionals to do it for you. Either way, take care of your pavement.

Limit Pavement Load

Nothing will break up pavement faster than heavy trucks. Try to limit the size of vehicles that come on your property. Garbage trucks and semis carry a lot of weight and will have a direct impact on the pavement. Keep these vehicles at bay by moving your garbage cans toward the road or in a spot where the trucks won’t have to drive on a lot of pavement. This is an easy fix that will pay off.

Repair Drainage Problems

Water is the biggest reason that pavements fail. Water gets into cracks and down to the subgrade and either erodes it or freezes and cracks it. If you have a lot of potholes and standing water on your pavement, fill the holes first. Then, call a contractor to see what can be done about the grade and standing water.

Sweeping and Clearing

This easiest fix is sometimes the best, and sweeping is as easy as it gets. Regularly clearing your pavement from debris reveals problems. Rocks, leaves, and dust can hide in holes and cracks in the pavement. While you’re clearing your pavement, you have an opportunity to examine the condition of every inch. Removing glass and debris will keep visitors from puncturing tires, too.

Fill the Cracks

Cracks in the pavement are clear signs that the condition is deteriorating. Fill in the cracks with cold patch or tape and seal coating. These asphalt maintenance tips will prevent things from getting worse. Water will seep into the cracks and eat away at the pavement and subgrade. Don’t wait to fill them; do it as soon as possible.