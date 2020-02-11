Light rainstorms are often nice and relaxing. After all, they’re the perfect time to cozy up next to the fireplace with a cup of tea, a good book, and some delicious treats. However, when the rain gets more intense, you should consider the possibilities of how this affects your home. There are many ways rain can damage your home. Take note of four of these risks so that you’re aware of the possible issues.

Flood Your Basement

A flooded basement is one of the most common issues stemming from heavy rains. Rainwater is notorious for seeping through unsealed windows and entering the basement. This can lead to structural damage and electrical issues. Not to mention, it will cause significant water damage to any items stored in the basement.

Overflow Your Gutters

Gutters can easily overflow with excess rain and debris. Rain is one of the main reasons gutters overflow, which can damage your roof and siding. Your gutter system is meant to handle rainwater, but weak materials can sag or break under the weight of the excess water. This will ruin your gutter system entirely. Once this happens, water will collect on the roof and damage its structure.

Ruin Your Siding

Rain can also ruin your siding. Most of the time, light showers won’t damage your home, but heavy rains can penetrate siding and enter the exterior wall. This moisture can cause wood rot and mold growth. Cracks can also develop, which can cause structural damage. Cracks and moisture can ruin insulation materials, which will increase energy usage and costs.

Lead to Mold and Pests

Excess water in your home can lead to mold growth in your walls and near your windows. Mold in the home can cause serious health risks such as wheezing, red or itchy eyes, and trouble breathing. Excess rain can also lead to pest infestations. Storms cause pests to seek shelter in dry areas, and your home is no exception. Once these pests burrow inside your home, they’ll remain there until you hire an exterminator. Some common pests that do this include termites, ants, mice, and cockroaches, so be aware of this the next time you see rain damage in your home.