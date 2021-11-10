The University of Wisconsin-Parkside joins UW-Milwaukee, Milwaukee Area Technical College and Carthage College as recipients of the EAB’s CONNECTEDness award for their participation and success within the Moon Shot for Equity Program.

Moon Shot For Equity Program

Helping students from underrepresented populations to gain success in college is the goal of the national program. The partnership between these Wisconsin schools was the first of its kind in the country to commit to the program.

©UW-Parkside/Alyssa Nepper 2019

“We’re proud to be a part of this award and to share it with our partners,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford. “What we’re most excited about, though, is what we can achieve through the Moon Shoot for Equity Program and be able to offer everyone a better chance to succeed in achieving their education goals.”

EAB

The CONNECTEDness Award is presented by EAB, formerly known as the Education Advisory Board. It recognizes educational institutions–from Kindergarten through University graduate programs–that help marginalized student populations gain equity through building relationships across institution types.

“Students, faculty, and campus staff are still learning how to access and deliver the right combination of online and in-person support services that are critical to student success,” said EAB President of Technology, Scott Schirmeier. “The winners of EAB’s 2021 Student Success Collaborative Awards have gone above and beyond in their mission to keep students on track to graduate at a time when the pandemic has completely upended the traditional student support model.”

EAB works with more than 2,500 institutions, leaders, and practitioners to accelerate progress and drive results across five major areas: