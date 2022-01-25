RACINE – A $40,000 cash bond was set on Monday for a shooting incident that happened in late December where a Racine man was accused of shooting at least five people during a fight outside a Downtown Racine bar.

Dontae J. Williams Jr., 27, of 1718 Park Ave. #2, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with Possession of a Firearm By a Felon, First-Degree Reckless Injury, and four counts of First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. All of the charges include a repeat offender penalty enhancer.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police were called on Dec. 26 to a report of shots fired at the 509 Bar, 509 Sixth St. The first officers to arrive heard the shots being fired in the area. Police also found a man in front of the bar, identified in the complaint as ATN, who had received a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital emergency room for treatment.

The Racine Police Department detective assigned to the case reviewed video surveillance footage, social media posts and police officer body cameras as well as conducted interviews. Police learned that there had been a birthday party inside the bar that night for Dontae Williams’ father, Dontae J. Williams Sr. The younger Williams was seen on video arriving at the bar in a blue Ford Fusion at 10 p.m. on Dec. 26.

At about 11:20 p.m., the elder Williams got into a fight with another son, identified in the complaint as DTW. During the fight, the elder Williams was pushed through the bar’s front window and sustained a significant cut to his hand. The fight then spilled out into the street. ATN was seen on camera outside attempting to break up the fight before he was shot. An unnamed individual outside in a parked Chevy Trailblazer fired a gun into the air. Police investigators later recovered a 9mm shell casing from the spot where the vehicle had been parked.

The fight then moved across the street and Dontae Williams was seen in the video holding his brother, DTW, back from fighting. He was then seen running back toward his Ford Fusion. He returned to the middle of Sixth Street “and begins firing a handgun in a southwest direction towards the 509 Bar,” the complaint stated. Williams returned to the car and a gun could be seen in his hand. He then drove away with his father as a passenger. Police later recovered 40 mm shell casings from the middle of the street.

The police investigator reported being able to see, via the video, four people in the line of fire as Dontae William was shooting down the street. The four people could be seen running for cover while ATN could be seen shot in front of the bar and a group of people helping get across the street.

The criminal complaint did not indicate when Dontae Williams was taken into custody, but he was in the Racine County Jail as of Monday afternoon when made his initial court appearance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 711 Wisconsin Ave., according to online court records.

