A sigh of relief filled the air in Greenfield Whitnall’s locker room after Saturday’s 66-58 win against Milwaukee Rufus King in Wisconsin boys basketball on December 4.

Greenfield Whitnall kept a 56-47 half margin at Milwaukee Rufus King’s expense.

The Falcons made the first move by forging a 41-29 margin over the Generals after the first half.

