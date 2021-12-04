Saturday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Milwaukee Pius XI passed in a 65-57 victory at Mineral Point’s expense in Wisconsin boys basketball action on December 4.

Milwaukee Pius XI’s offense moved to a 65-57 lead over Mineral Point at the intermission.

The Pointers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Popes 32-30 at the end of the first half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.