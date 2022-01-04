Mighty close, mighty fine, Green Bay Ashwaubenon wore a victory shine after clipping Manitowoc Lincoln 46-42 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on January 4.

In recent action on December 28, Green Bay Ashwaubenon faced off against Cedarburg and Manitowoc Lincoln took on Madison Memorial on December 30 at Madison Memorial High School. For a full recap, click here.

