Brookfield Central topped Milwaukee Marquette University 70-61 in a tough tilt in Wisconsin boys basketball on January 4.

Brookfield Central registered a 70-61 advantage at intermission over Milwaukee Marquette University.

The Hilltoppers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Lancers 27-24 at the end of the first half.

Recently on December 29 , Milwaukee Marquette University squared up on Oak Creek in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.