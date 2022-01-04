Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Oak Creek broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 62-30 explosion on Kenosha Indian Trail high school and on January 4 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 29, Oak Creek faced off against Milwaukee Marquette University and Kenosha Indian Trail High School and took on Union Grove on December 27 at Union Grove High School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.