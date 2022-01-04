Waterford’s river of points eventually washed away Somers Shoreland Lutheran in a 64-42 offensive cavalcade for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on January 4.

In recent action on December 27, Somers Shoreland Lutheran faced off against Kenosha Reuther Central and Waterford took on Greendale on December 29 at Waterford High School. Click here for a recap

