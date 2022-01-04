A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Wauwatosa West turned out the lights on West Allis Nathan Hale 86-61 at Wauwatosa West High on January 4 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 29, Wauwatosa West faced off against De Pere and West Allis Nathan Hale took on Brookfield East on December 21 at West Allis Nathan Hale High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

